The Economist Rips Biden: 'No Way to Run a Country'

The British news magazine The Economist this week ripped President Joe Biden with a cover that showed the seal of the president of the United States adorning a walker mobility aid next to the headline: "No Way to Run a Country."

The magazine's July 6 edition cover story, which is titled, "Why Biden Must Withdraw," hit Biden over his recent performance in the debate against former President Donald Trump, which was described as "awful" and "agony to watch."

According to the magazine, "the debate and its aftermath have proved Mr. Biden unfit" due to "his mental decline" and "his insistence, abetted by his family, senior staff and Democratic elites, that he is still up to the world's toughest job."

The Economist criticized "the dishonesty of his campaign," noting that the "cover-up has been worse" than Biden's debate performance. The magazine wrote that the Biden campaign attempts to "deny what tens of millions of Americans saw with their own eyes."

Noting that many Democrats "have begun to call openly for him to step aside," the magazine added that Biden and Trump "offer a choice between the incapable and the unspeakable. Americans deserve better."