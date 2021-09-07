Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Taliban Expecting 'Checkbook Diplomacy' From Biden

It's a "bunch of bull" for the Taliban to be saying they want relations with America, when what they really want is "checkbook diplomacy," from President Joe Biden, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Tuesday while discussing reports about the Taliban's refusal to allow planes with Americans and Afghan allies to leave a northern Afghanistan airport.

"They want to hold those people hostage," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's just a continuation of bad policy. They know what's going to happen under Biden. They know eventually, he'll capitulate. He'll break out this country's checkbook once again and we'll be sending pallets of cash to our enemies, and then unfortunately what'll end up happening is more Americans will lose their lives."

On Sunday, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said in an interview that the Taliban is blocking airplanes carrying Americans from leaving the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan.

The Associated Press, however, reported Tuesday that there are conflicting reports and that an Afghan official at the airport said that the passengers were Afghans and many didn't have passports or visas and were not able to leave the country, according to NPR. He also said they left the airport.

"It's chaos, is what it is," said Burchett on Newsmax. "We have mixed reports. We have reports from people being tortured and abused and possibly murdered, so we really don't know what's going on in there, and that makes it even worse."

However, he said that Biden is "trying to move on and just forget this and acting like, you know what, like what Hillary Clinton said, what does it matter. That's basically what you're getting, and you're getting our national media just echoing that very point."

The United States, he added, should have never taken its military out of Afghanistan before removing civilians.

"They got it backward," said Burchett. "[Biden] is the guy that didn't want to get [Osama] bin Laden and they had him. Even [Barack] Obama wanted to get Osama bin Laden. Biden is inept and he needs to step down."

However, he said he's concerned that the "devil we don't know," if Biden resigns, "is worse."

"This country is in a bad state of affairs," said Burchett. "I say this all the time. But I tell folks, we need to start praying for our country because it is so far past diplomatic relations, and Americans are going to lose their lives."

Meanwhile, when asked if the issue of Afghanistan will stick to Biden, Burchett said Americans have a short attention span, so it may not.

"In America, we want our pizzas in 30 minutes," said Burchett, adding that he's concerned that if the price of gas drops, "that's what everybody's going to focus on."

However, Biden has issues "in his mental state," and "he'll keep messing up," said Burchett.

