Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Dems in Congress Don't Want Afghanistan Accountability

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Monday that Democrats in Congress won’t entertain legislation to give the American people a true accounting of the Afghanistan situation, including the billions in military equipment left behind for the Taliban.

“Forty Republican veterans went back to Washington, D.C., last week to ask (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democrats to do one simple thing, it was HR 5127 that was filed by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.,” Fallon said on “Eric Bolling: The Balance” Monday. “(The resolution) said four things. Number one, we want a full accounting of all the weaponry there right now; Number two, we are not going to recognize the Taliban (as a legitimate government in Afghanistan); Three, we’re not going to give them any money; (Four), we want a plan to get our Americans out.”

Fallon said the Democrats “gaveled it down” without even holding committee hearings on the proposed legislation.

“There was no hearing,” he said. “There was no action taken at all.”

The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has taken heat for the way it is handling the pullout from Afghanistan, with the last troops leaving Kabul on Aug. 31.

Chaos and uncertainty ruled for the two weeks prior to that date as Taliban forces plowed through the war-torn nation that was the site of a 20-year war with America, culminating with the takeover of the capital city of Kabul on Aug. 14 that resulted in a chaotic exodus of thousands of American citizens, third country nationals, and Afghan refugees desperately trying to leave.

Government officials estimate there are still 100-200 Americans trying to get out as well as an unknown number of Afghans that helped the United States during the 20 years of fighting, who now fear for their lives in the wake of Taliban rule.

Also left behind are billions in weapons including vehicles aircraft and arms, which the Taliban have paraded with on the streets,

Fallon said the difference between former President Donald Trump’s policies and Biden’s could not be clearer.

He said that Trump was angry that some tents and poles were left during a pullout in Syria during his term in office.

“(President Trump) was furious,” Fallon said. “He told (National Intelligence Director) John Ratcliffe not to leave even a Styrofoam cooler in Afghanistan if it had an American flag on it. For Biden to leave $85 billion in equipment is criminal.”

