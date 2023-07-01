×
Tags: burchett | biden | trump | hunter

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Family Probe 'Steamrolling'

By    |   Saturday, 01 July 2023 06:43 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax that the information coming out about President Joe Biden and members of his family getting as much as $40 million from foreign entities for apparent influence peddling is "just scraping the edge of the barrel."

"I've seen some of the files and stated this many times: During 'mob school,' the Biden crime family was asleep during money-laundering class," the Tennessee Republican said during "The Count" Saturday. "They have 21 different accounts and LLCs to run this money through. They have paid minor children tens of thousands. It goes on, and on, and on. I think we are just scraping the edge of the barrel."

Burchett said that  more and more whistleblowers from inside the government coming out and providing more and more information to his House Oversight Committee "steamrolls" the case into something bigger.

"It keeps steamrolling into something bigger," he said. "I suspect in the end they will either throw Hunter Biden under the bus or the president will bow out, which I think he will use his mental capacity as a defense."

Burchett said that despite the potential criminality of the Biden family, Democrats are continuing to persecute former Republican President Donald Trump because he is "over the target" regarding their corruption.

"They know if Trump were to receive a second term, he would literally put those people out of business," he said. "He would do away with a lot of unnecessary rules and regulations in Washington, D.C."

He said Trump is now "once bitten, twice shy" and gets what Washington is about, including some members of the Republican Party who may be out to stop him.

"I think the Democrats know this, and some people are going to go down," he said. "Their complete way of life is going to completely change if he is given a second shot."

Burchett said that even the Democratic base appears to be "dwindling" with the inflationary price increases and rising crime in the country, so they are concentrating on using the legal system against Trump because it is "all they have."

