Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: House GOP's Key Step in Hunter Probe

Matthew Whitaker, former acting attorney general in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday that House Republicans' request that the investigation into Hunter Biden be made available for transcribed interviews is a crucial next step in getting to the bottom of whether the president's son received favorable treatment.

The chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (James Comer, R-Ky.), Judiciary Committee (Jim Jordan, R-Ohio), and Ways and Means Committee (Jason Smith, R-Mo.), sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, and Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, requesting individuals be made available by 5 p.m. July 13.

The inquiries, according to the letters, are based on testimony from two IRS whistleblowers that raise "serious questions about the federal government's commitment to evenhanded justice and the veracity of assertions made to Congress" regarding "allegations of politicization and misconduct with respect to the investigation of Hunter Biden."

"This is an important development, and only the Republicans in the House can get these answers," Whitaker told "John Bachman Now." "These are people that have been identified by the whistleblower under oath. And remember, these whistleblowers are very experienced IRS special agents that investigate serious crimes, felonies. And so these individuals had various roles."

Two of the people requested are Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney for the central district of California, and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, who IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified declined requests by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware overseeing the case, to bring felony charges against Hunter Biden.

"Others were in this critical meeting where U.S. Attorney Weiss said he did not have the authority to bring certain types of cases and had, you know, expressed his frustration," Whitaker said. "I think there are also people at main justice — political appointees of Joe Biden that serve under Merrick Garland — that also need to be brought in, because all of them have a piece and a part into how this investigation was frustrated and how Hunter Biden is going to get away with two misdemeanors and a don't-do-it-again letter."

In a plea agreement with the Department of Justice, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and admitted to illegally possessing a weapon after his 2018 purchase of a handgun. As part of that admission, he would enter a diversion program; and if he meets the conditions of the program, the gun charge would be removed from his record.

"There are more questions than answers right now," Whitaker said. "And at the end of the day, House Republicans are the only people that can get to the bottom of this."



