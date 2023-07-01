Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden Influence Peddling 'Extraordinary, Nefarious'

The discovery of Biden family influence peddling might be able to rise to the level of impeachable offenses, but treason is a "high bar" that might not be reached with the facts the House GOP is uncovering, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax.

"This is influence peddling and flat-out corruption at its at its core," Whitaker told Saturday's "Wake Up America." "I mean, $40 million to affect U.S. policy? That's extraordinary."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, should be commended for their "by peeling away the various layers of all these limited liability companies," Whitaker told host Michael Grimm.

"It's just such important work and you know, the slim Republican majority is so important, because if we didn't have that, none of this would be known right now," Whitaker continued. "None of this would be found out, and, ultimately Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden family would have gotten away with these potential crimes.

"But you know, right now we are at the cusp of something extraordinary and nefarious, and so let's see what chairman Comer can continue to find out on as he pursues the money."

The whistleblowers before the House GOP-led committees continue "to land lead on the target," but talk of treason for selling U.S. policy remains premature, according to Whitaker.

"I don't throw around the word treason very often; I think that is a high bar," he said. "Obviously, it is a high crime and misdemeanor a president could be impeached for."

"And so, you know, I think we have to learn a lot more about this, but obviously Joe Biden has not been honest with the American people telling us where and how he was involved in Hunter Biden's business dealings and how that money was being funneled through to all the members of his family.

"So we got a long way to go."

Whitaker is a former federal prosecutor, urging Americans to continue to allow the "facts and the evidence" lead.

"If that says that's where we end up and if it's treasonous behavior, then that's where we end up," Whitaker said. "But I'm not there yet but could be depending on the facts and evidence."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!