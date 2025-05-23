Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Time for Senate to Do Right Thing

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax Friday he wants senators to pass the “big, beautiful, bill” recently passed by the House.

Bergman dismissed criticisms from Democrats who have repeatedly attacked the bill as benefiting the wealthy while hurting working-class Americans.

“When you don't have a leader, when you don't have a platform, when you don't have a plan, your only option is to say negative things, do negative things, insinuate negative things,” Bergman said on "The Record." “Welcome to the current Democrat Party in Washington, D.C.”

The Michigan congressman said he spent hundreds of hours on the budget committee putting the bill together, noting they found savings by cutting out wasteful spending.

“It's the right framework and the right plan to go forward,” Bergman said. “We send it to the Senate. We're counting on the Senate to have the integrity and the intestinal fortitude to do the right thing, moving the president's agenda forward.”

Bergman said he doesn’t disagree with Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Ky., and Ron Johnson, Wis., who are concerned that the bill doesn’t deal with the deficit.

“There’s a saying in business sometimes you have to spend money to make money,” Bergman said.

He said the bill will grow the economy, which will eventually cause the deficit to decrease.

“I’m kind of channeling Alexander Hamilton here,” Bergman said. “He believed in debt, but he believed in paying it back. We've gotten ourselves into a hole, and this has occurred over multiple decades. So we need to reverse the curse, bend the curve. The right answer right now is to start the economic engine and put it into afterburner.”

