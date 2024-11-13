Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Homan, Noem Will Get Border Under Control

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump has "surrounded himself with good people," as he fills out his administration, including Tom Homan and Kristi Noem, who will protect Americans by securing the nation's borders.

Trump recently announced that he had picked Homan to serve as "border czar" and Noem to serve as Department of Homeland Security secretary.

As Georgia gears up for the trial of murdered nursing student Laken Riley's accused killer — who was in the country illegally — Carter said he is "very confident" Homan and Noem will ensure that no other family has to go through what Riley's family has endured.

"I know Tom Homan, I know Kristi Noem, and I know both of them will do everything they can to make sure that we get this under control," Carter said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Tom Homan has long been a great advocate for border security, and I just have all the confidence in the world. I served with Kristi. She's done an outstanding job as governor of South Dakota, and she will continue to do an outstanding job as Homeland Security [secretary]."

Carter said he's "not really" concerned about the impact of Trump's decision to select House GOP members for his Cabinet because the lower chamber is "ready to go."

"We've got conference this morning, we're going to be working on things today, and we're going to be ready to go on day one," he said. "There's no question about that. And he has chosen some great people. [Rep.] Elise Stefanik [R-N.Y., for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations], [Rep.] Michael Waltz [R-Fla., for national security adviser], John Ratcliffe [for CIA director] … all of them are just great, great choices and I know they're going to do an outstanding job. … And, you know, management's not hard to figure out. You just surround yourself with good people and you let them go at it. Donald Trump understands that and that's what he's doing. He's surrounded himself with good people. Everyone that he's chosen so far, I am just immensely impressed with.

"You've heard President Trump say that it was some of his appointments that really disappointed him [in his first term], and I think he's learned some important lessons," Carter continued. "And he'll be the first one to admit that. And again, he has surrounded himself with some great people now. He had great people back then, but it just didn't work out. These are going to work out, I'm very confident of that. But, you know, we've learned some important lessons. Fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice, shame on me, and I think the president understands that. He's ready to go, and he wants to clean this mess up, and we certainly need him to clean this up."

