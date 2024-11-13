Trump's 'Border Czar' Homan to Sanctuary Areas: 'Get the Hell Out of the Way'

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for border czar, is warning sanctuary cities that resist the incoming administration's push to deport immigrants who are in the United States to "get the hell out of the way."

"You're not going to stop us," Homan told "The David Webb Show" on Sirius XM on Tuesday. "It'd be great if law enforcement would work with law enforcement … law enforcement should be working with law enforcement. We all want to work together."

National security, he added, "should be a nonpartisan issue."

"Republican, Democrat, independent, we all should be looking to protect this country, protect our communities," Homan said. "Despite the hate, we're going to do the job. Despite the resistance, we're going to do the job. Despite the roadblocks, we're going to do the job. You're not going to stop us, so either join us or get out of our way."

Homan, who served as Trump's first-term acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, said that the government will be looking for more officers to help with the deportation push, adding that he's hearing from "thousands" of retired Border Patrol and ICE agents, as well as retired police officers and people who recently left the military who want to help.

"We've got to see what we can do about bringing some more people on board, and that's all going to depend on what kind of money we get when we get in there," said Homan. "A lot of guys retired early or left because they weren't able to do the job they took an oath to do, so we need more manpower."

Homan also denied reports that the military will join in the deportation efforts.

"I saw an article today, 'Tom Homan says U.S. Army is going to be going into cities arresting people,'" he said. "Never said that, never will. But the military, the DOD, could be used to help relieve law enforcement officers from administrative duties so they can get on the street and do what they're supposed to be doing."

Trump has said that Homan's duties will include work "including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security."

Homan's role will require Senate confirmation.