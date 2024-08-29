Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Trump 'Cannot Win' Without Georgia

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump must win Georgia to win the White House in the 2024 election, adding that Republicans are working to "deliver" the state to him.

Carter told "Wake Up America" that "Donald Trump cannot win this election without winning Georgia. We're going to make sure and deliver. He's going to win Georgia, I can assure you."

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump holds a marginal 0.3% advantage over Harris in an average of polls conducted to date. However, the two most recent surveys listed, one from Fox News and the other from The Hill and Emerson, show Harris with a slim lead over Trump.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, traveled to Georgia this week for a bus tour of the Peach State, starting on Wednesday at a high school in the city of Hinesville and ending with a rally in Savannah on Thursday.

Carter went on to say that he's "so happy that Kamala Harris is in Savannah" and enjoys the city. "I hope she talks a lot because the more she talks, the more people realize she is unfit to be president of the United States.

"Her running around this country saying she's going to fix the problems that she created is like O.J. [Simpson] going to look for the real killer."

Carter added: "Look at what's going on in our country, out there with inflation, with the border, with the weak perception of America overseas, and then with crime in our cities. All of that is result of the Biden-Harris administration. And try as she may, she cannot get her fingerprints off of that."

