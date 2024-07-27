Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Harris Slow to Condemn Pro-Hamas Protest

Vice President Kamala Harris "is not doing enough" to combat antisemitism, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax, criticizing what he called her slow response to condemn the pro-Hamas, anti-war protest in Washington, D.C., this week.

"Where was she at, by the way, on Wednesday during the joint session? Why wasn't she presiding?" Carter asked on "Wake Up America Weekend" Saturday.

"I mean, you know, I don't care what's on your calendar. This should have taken precedent, and she should have been there."

Harris, whose husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, missed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the joint session of Congress on Wednesday due to a previous commitment to attend a Zeta Phi Beta Sorority event in Indianapolis.

