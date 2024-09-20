Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Harris Never Answers the Question

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris never actually answers the question she's asked and is "not getting vetted" like a candidate should when running for president.

"I certainly think the American voters are smarter than that," Carter said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They understand. The first question she was asked in the debate is, 'Are you better off now than you were four years ago?' and she never answered that question. And yet the moderators let her get away with that.

"Well, you know, she's going to friendly outlets and she's not getting vetted like she needs to be vetted. It amazes me that someone can go across this country and say that they're going to fix the things that they spent the last three and a half years breaking."

Carter pointed to Harris’ title "border czar" as an example of a problem that the Democrat has done little to solve during her time in office.

"I mean, she was the border czar," he said. "The media wants to say, 'Oh, that means she was looking for the root cause of the problem.' Oh, give me a break, come on. She was supposed to be in charge of that border, and we've had the worst border we've ever had. I'm telling you, I don't think the American people will buy this at all.”

By contrast, Carter said that former President Donald Trump's policies resonate with Georgians because they are in line with what they believe.

"We're independent people in Georgia, and we want to make sure that we have our rights," he said. "We want to make sure that inflation is under control. We want to make sure that the border is secure. We want to make sure that we're respected on the world stage, and we want crime down in our major cities. All of that is what Donald Trump is messaging and that will appeal to voters in the state of Georgia."

When asked what Trump needs to do in the next month and a half to win over Peach State voters, Carter said, "I think that what he needs to do is to make an appearance in Georgia, and I know that he's going to do that.

"I think he needs to show us some love, and he will do that by being there."

