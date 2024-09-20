Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Harris' Press Strategy Isn't Working

Vice President Kamala Harris' strategy of staying away from major interviews will not work for her as the election approaches, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Friday.

"They're trying to keep her away from the camera as much as they can because they realize that there are no policies and there is no substance," the New York Republican said on "Wake Up America."

But Harris, he said, is ignoring the press at because she "knows she's on the wrong side of the issue."

"She's afraid to say something, to anger the even more progressives in her party, to alienate and continue to pander to them," said D'Esposito. "So, I guess the best idea for her and the campaign is to keep quiet and not say anything."

And that is "scary," he added, because "there are people that are going to support someone who has absolutely zero plans for the future of this great country."

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are on track to do fewer major media interviews or live press conferences than any other campaign in modern history, reported Axios.

D'Esposito told Newsmax that the "answer is clear" on the election.

"Under the leadership of President [Donald] Trump, we wouldn't have had a Chinese spy balloon come across the entire United States of America," said the congressman. "The border is a disaster. ... So what is Kamala Harris going to talk about? She's failed the American people. She is [President Joe] Biden. Biden is Kamala."

D'Esposito added that he believes that Harris' "high" is over since her earlier popularity and now, "it's crashing pretty deeply."

"President Trump chose to have a rally right in the heart of my district. This is a district that he lost in 2020 by close to 16 points, and we packed the Nassau [Veterans Memorial] Coliseum," D'Esposito said. "There was not a seat available, and there were probably 15,000 people inside and just as many outside, if not more. The excitement was electric."

D'Esposito added that he spoke with people who said they were not conservative Republicans who said they are voting for Trump because they are "sick and tired of how Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has handled our state, how New York City is being run, and of the way Biden and Harris have embarrassed our country."

"That's why in places like New York, we won," D'Esposito said. "We have the largest delegation that we've had in years, and that's why we won. Myself, [Rep. Mike] Lawler, [Rep. Marcus] Molinaro, [Rep. Brandon] Williams. It's why we've won in these districts that Joe Biden won in 2020 because it's the right candidate at the right time. And we're on the right side of the issues."

