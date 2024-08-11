Harris Camp Aims to Remake Border Czar Image

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has released a series of advertisements trying to paint the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate as tough on the border and immigration — something the GOP claims she hasn't accomplished during her time as border czar under the Biden administration.

The Harris camp released a campaign ad claiming she would increase the number of Border Patrol agents by "thousands" and work to block drugs from entering the United States with the use of new technology," according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The move is a stark departure from Harris' record on immigration, including her stance in 2020 to decriminalize illegal border crossings and opposing then-President Donald Trump's attempt to increase Board Patrol agents.

NumbersUSA gave her an F-rating on immigration during her Senate career.

Retired Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said all voters need to do is look at Harris' record to see how she would handle the border.

"Look at the track record and dive into the details," Scott told the Daily Caller News Foundation. "It's smoke and mirrors."

"Just like the Senate bill, she supports more funding and more agents, but it's to expedite the processing and flow of more illegal aliens into the United States quicker," he said. "It's not border security."

Scott, who was Border Patrol chief during the first seven months of the current administration, said Harris not once spoke to him.

"When you dive in and look at her platform and everything she's said, it's very, very consistent," he said. "Border security is preventing people from coming into our house without coming through that front door, which is a part of entry. It's enforcing the law, not finding ways to work around it."