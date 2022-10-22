Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: 'Serious Decision' Needed on Biden's Acuity

"A serious decision" must be made about President Joe Biden's ability to remain as president for two more years, let alone run again in 2024, given his cognitive issues, Rep. Buddy Carter said Saturday on Newsmax.

"A serious decision is going to have to be made and it would help this nation," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Look, I truly believe this man loves his country, but if he truly loves this country I would hope he and his wife will sit down and make a decision that is in the best interest of this country and of our citizens."

His comments come after Biden, during an interview with NBC News Friday, hesitated when he was answering a question about whether he plans to seek reelection and whether his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, would want him to run again.

"It's a very odd exchange and quite honestly, again, I feel bad for the man," said Carter, noting that he was also speaking as a medical professional. "I feel bad for his family but look, this is our commander-in-chief. He is our representative on the world stage. I'm not sure we can take two more years of this."

Carter also on Saturday discussed the distance Democrat candidates are keeping from the president as they go about campaigning in the midterm elections.

Biden visited Pittsburgh on Saturday to speak for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in his campaign against Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's U.S. Senate race, but such campaign events are not happening frequently.

"There's no question in my mind that the Democrat candidates are trying to separate themselves from Joe Biden because they want to separate themselves from his failed policies," said Carter. "The Democrats want to separate themselves as much as they can from the failed policies of this administration that have crushed our economy.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!