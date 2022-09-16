Fetterman Releases Cognitive Test Results

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's Senate campaign on Friday released the outcomes of his cognitive tests, which showed normal results for a person of his age, after his stroke about four months ago.

Fetterman this week agreed to debate his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, with the use of closed captions to ensure he understands the questions being posed. Fetterman, 53, has reportedly experienced problems with audio processing since his stroke.

Fetterman took two cognitive tests commonly given to stroke survivors: the Saint Louis University Mental Status Examination (SLUMS) and the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS). He took the SLUMS test, which involves simple memory and recognition questions, in July, and the RBANS test, which checks memory, attention, language, as well as visual and spacial perception, this week.

On the SLUMS test, Fetterman scored a 28 of a possible 30, which is within the normal limit for a high school graduate. His campaign did not release the results of his RBANS score but said it was also within the normal range for someone of Fetterman's age.

A spokesperson for the Oz campaign questioned the accuracy of the results released by the Fetterman camp, saying, "How can anyone glean anything from a quote in the New York Times story provided by a campaign spokesman about what a doctor said to somebody else?"

The Fetterman campaign said in response that Oz has made "a career out of lying to people," adding: "For weeks, all Dr. Oz has talked about is the debate and John's health. Now those are settled: John is healthy, and he's agreed to debate. So let's stop talking about process, and start talking about substance."