Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Republicans Must Bring Out Vote

Polls showing the potential for a "red wave" in the midterm elections in two weeks are all well and good, but Rep. Bryan Steil told Newsmax it is important for voters to not take anything for granted and to make sure they cast a ballot.

"I don't take anything for granted, and what I always tell folks out on the campaign trail is that the only poll that matters is the poll on Election Day," Steil told Tuesday's "Wake Up America." "Some of these early indications are that the wind might be coming back to the backs of Republicans. That's great, but it only matters if people show up in the polls on Election Day."

CNBC reported Monday polls in the nation's battleground states are showing swings toward Republican candidates, and Democrats have said they are concerned their numbers have peaked too early, but Steil said voters must still vote, even if they have looked at early polls that say their side will win.

The races getting attention are in Pennsylvania, where GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are fighting for the U.S. Senate, and in the heated Senate battle in Ohio between Republican J.D. Vance, and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, but tight races are at hand in Iowa and Wisconsin as well, where two veteran senators, Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are fighting tough challenges to keep their seats.

Johnson, of Wisconsin, is up by just under 3 points over Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor, according to RealClear Politics polling average.

Meanwhile, Grassley, who has represented Iowa for 41 years, is leading in Iowa by 3 points over Democrat challenger Michael Franken, according to recent polling released by The Des Moines Register.

"I'm confident we're going to be able to do it in Wisconsin and states like Iowa and we're going to have a great night, but the only way that happens is not if people look at the polling and say, We're good," Steil said.

In other matters, the congressman Tuesday disputed Democrats' claims the recently released GOP "Commitment to America" has no specific plans, and said the agenda is "incredibly specific."

"We talk about making sure America is safe," Steil said. "We've got to make sure we're protecting the border.

Democrats want to "set up 87,000 IRS agents," he warned. "How about 87,000 Border Patrol agents? How about standing with the men and women of law enforcement?"

And then there is the matter of the economy and the way "we continue to see the Biden administration, Nancy Pelosi, and the Democrats' one-party control continue to spend recklessly, fueling the flames of inflation," Steil said.

"We can unwind inflation if we get spending under control if we unleash American energy, and we get our policies for labor back in line so people come off the sidelines," Steil continued. "We're specific. They have no plans."

Even when the Democrats say they have a plan, "their policies make all of those situations worse," according to Steil. "Their Green New Deal policies are going to raise the costs, not only at the gas pump but to heat your home in the winter in states like here in Wisconsin and across the country."

Grocery prices will also be driven up because of the Democrats' policies on energy that are driving up diesel prices, harming farmers and delivery to stores alike, he concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!