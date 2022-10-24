×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: midterm elections | redwave | polls | battlegrounds

Report: New Swing-State Polls Suggest November Red Wave

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 24 October 2022 04:35 PM EDT

A slew of new surveys in battleground states have shown impressive swings towards Republicans in recent weeks, setting up what could be a massive red wave, CNBC reported.

In Ohio, the Senate race remains tight between Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance and Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan. According to Spectrum News/Siena College's latest poll, the pair is tied at 46% each.

But a plurality of Ohio voters, 40%, said they preferred Republican control of the House and Senate compared to 33% who said the same of Democrats. Further, Ryan boasted a 3-point lead in the same poll last month.

Polling in Ohio has also historically favored Democrats, with former President Donald Trump winning the state by an 8-point margin in 2020, despite survey aggregations showing President Joe Biden within 1 point.

The GOP's nominee for Arizona governor, former local news anchor Kari Lake, holds a 3-percentage-point advantage in The Daily Wire's latest survey against Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, 49.2% to 46.4%.

Lake's growing lead comes amid her vocal criticisms of the current Arizona secretary of state for refusing to debate her at any point during the race.

Instead, Lake claimed on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that Hobbs negotiated a special deal with PBS for her own half-an-hour interview.

"What she's doing is trying to destroy the entire debate system that we've had for two decades here in Arizona, and I will not take part in her destruction of that," the Republican candidate said. "They will either put us together on a debate stage, or they're not going to get any of me."

Meanwhile, polls in Texas' gubernatorial race show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke nearing or at double-digits.

A recent University of Texas poll shows the Republican governor up 11 points, 54% to 43%. Furthermore, 54% of respondents said they supported Abbott's Cabinet transporting illegal immigrants to Northern cities.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A slew of new surveys in battleground states have shown impressive swings towards Republicans in recent weeks, setting up what could be a massive red wave, CNBC reported. In Ohio, the Senate race remains tight between Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance and Democratic...
midterm elections, redwave, polls, battlegrounds
315
2022-35-24
Monday, 24 October 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved