Rep. Steil to Newsmax: 'Legacy Media' Gives Harris a Pass

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance's walk across a Wisconsin tarmac this week to draw attention to Vice President Kamala Harris' failures to speak with reporters was "great" because she won't answer "tough questions," Rep. Bryan Steil said on Newsmax Friday.

"We got to press the legacy media as to why they're not asking the tough questions," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They gave a total pass to President [Joe] Biden so much so most of the American public didn't realize the condition that he was in."

It was good to see Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answering tough questions from reporters during his press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Thursday, "even though we know a lot of the questions came from the far left," Steil added.

"What we want to see is Kamala Harris have to answer tough questions from reporters, actually stand there and take questions for an hour from reporters.

"At the end of the day, the liberal policies that they're advocating for are virtually or functionally impossible to defend. We need to get them on the record about how radical they are on their policies and the direction that they want to take this country," he said.

Meanwhile, Harris did take some questions from the media Thursday and promised to do a full sit-down interview before the end of the month.

Steil said she's stalling because it will be "impossible to be able to defend the policies that they have envisoined while sitting before a real reporter, not a cherry-picked liberal reporter" who will ask "uncomfortable" questions about the border.

"She refused to functionally go to the border and secure the border," said Steil. "We know that the Harris-Biden administration has the opportunity to secure the border today if they so desire."

But Harris doesn't want to have to answer "for the horrific policies that they're [brought] upon the American public, between the broken border and the economic policies that have driven inflation higher," the congressman said. "She's hopeful that the media moves on, and she has the opportunity to skirt the media, just like President Biden did time and again."

Steil also Friday discussed bodycam footage released in the investigation in the assassination attempt against Trump.

"It is essential to be able to lay out for the American people the facts," he said.

"The fact that we don't have more information already actually is quite concerning. We would like to see all the information and then hold individuals who made the wrong decisions accountable."

The security breaches at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally "cannot be allowed," said Steil. "We need to hold people accountable beyond just the director of the Secret Service who has now resigned."

