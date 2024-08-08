WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | kamala harris | tim walz | election

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Will 'Cover Up' for Harris

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:12 AM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that the mainstream media is "going to cover up" for Vice President Kamala Harris as she enters the final three months of the campaign for president.

Johnson was asked by host Rob Finnerty if he was surprised that Harris has not granted a sit-down interview to any members of the media since she was moved into position as the Democrat's candidate for president.

"No, not at all," the senior senator from Wisconsin said on "Wake Up America." "And by the way, I pretty well predicted this. I was doubting that Joe Biden would be their candidate way back two summers ago. And I said, whoever they choose to replace him on the ticket will be put on a pedestal.

"They'll be crowned the new Messiah. And that's how the news media would treat the new candidate. That's exactly what they're doing with Kamala Harris."

Johnson reminded the viewers that "Joe Biden won his campaign from his basement" and the press "shielded him" and will do the same for Harris.

"They don't talk about the border crisis," he said. "They try and downplay the 40-year high inflation that caused your dollar to now be worth only 83 cents. The war on fossil fuels, the weakness that has really set the world in flames. So again, the news media will not cover this campaign honestly. Instead, they'll cover up for Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that the mainstream media is "going to cover up" for Vice President Kamala Harris as she enters the final three months of the campaign for president.
ron johnson, kamala harris, tim walz, election
292
2024-12-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved