Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Will 'Cover Up' for Harris

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that the mainstream media is "going to cover up" for Vice President Kamala Harris as she enters the final three months of the campaign for president.

Johnson was asked by host Rob Finnerty if he was surprised that Harris has not granted a sit-down interview to any members of the media since she was moved into position as the Democrat's candidate for president.

"No, not at all," the senior senator from Wisconsin said on "Wake Up America." "And by the way, I pretty well predicted this. I was doubting that Joe Biden would be their candidate way back two summers ago. And I said, whoever they choose to replace him on the ticket will be put on a pedestal.

"They'll be crowned the new Messiah. And that's how the news media would treat the new candidate. That's exactly what they're doing with Kamala Harris."

Johnson reminded the viewers that "Joe Biden won his campaign from his basement" and the press "shielded him" and will do the same for Harris.

"They don't talk about the border crisis," he said. "They try and downplay the 40-year high inflation that caused your dollar to now be worth only 83 cents. The war on fossil fuels, the weakness that has really set the world in flames. So again, the news media will not cover this campaign honestly. Instead, they'll cover up for Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz."

