Harris Camp Hits Trump Over Project 2025 in Ad Blitz

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is running a series of ads targeting the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 and connecting former President Donald Trump to the controversial policy proposal.

The TV and digital ad campaign will run until Election Day in various battleground states and Florida's Palm Beach media market, where Trump himself lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to The Hill.

The first ad, a 60-second spot called "Control," shows a clip of Trump saying in an interview that he "would have every right to go after" his political opponents, and says that Project 2025 aims to make "Trump the most powerful president ever," while showcasing excerpts from the proposal.

"Donald Trump may try to deny it, but those are Donald Trump's plans," the ad's narrator says. "He'll take control; we'll pay the price."

The Harris campaign made clear this would be a frequent attack.

"Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda is a threat to every value that Americans hold dear," Quentin Fulks, Harris's deputy campaign manager, said while announcing the ad campaign. "There are no limits to the extreme steps Donald Trump will take if he wins."

Trump has repeatedly sought to distance himself from Project 2025, saying during a recent trip to the border, "Officially, legally, in every way … we have nothing to do with Project 25."