WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | police | slavery | jim crow

Police Group to Harris: Apologize for 2020 Comments

By    |   Wednesday, 28 August 2024 12:11 PM EDT

A police organization backing former President Donald Trump called on Vice President Kamala Harris to apologize for remarks she made in 2020 linking slavery and Jim Crow to policing.

"Kamala Harris has shown once again that she simply has no actual knowledge of what modern American police officers do, and worse, doesn't seem to even care for the men and women who put their life on the line to protect American communities,” Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations, said in a statement.

“We call on her to retract and apologize for her comments equating policing to lynching and slavery. She has yet to explain her support for defunding the police and even worse, her support for the so-called 'Minnesota Freedom Fund' that put persons arrested for violent crimes back on the streets as Minneapolis burned during the George Floyd riots.”

Harris during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community policing said: “When we say that America has a history of systemic racism, we mean that from slavery, Jim Crow laws, lynchings and policing, our institutions have done violence to Black Americans.”

She later posted her remarks online but changed policing to "the criminal justice system."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A police organization backing former President Donald Trump called on Vice President Kamala Harris to apologize for remarks she made in 2020 linking slavery and Jim Crow to policing.
kamala harris, police, slavery, jim crow
204
2024-11-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved