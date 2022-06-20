Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Border 'Wildly Out of Control,' Biden Won't Act

Rep. Bryan Steil, speaking after a recent congressional hearing with Republicans and Democrats at the nation's border, said on Newsmax Monday that the situation there is still "wildly out of control," but the Biden administration still refuses to act.

"We were with the Texas DPS [Department of Public Safety] along the Rio Grande River and saw well-trampled paths where people are coming across in record numbers from Mexico," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Since Biden has taken office, roughly 3 million people have illegally entered the United States. That's three times the size of the entire population of the state of Delaware."

Biden, he added, spent $1.9 trillion through his rescue plan, but nothing on border protection, and then $1.2 trillion for infrastructure and, again, nothing to protect the border.

"The icing on the cake is that Biden's budget this year slashes the Department of Homeland Security budget by $800 million," said Steil. "We're going in the wrong direction. We need to change course."

Democrats, though, "don't want to talk about the crime crisis," said Steil. "They don't want to talk about the inflation crisis, and they sure don't want to talk about the border crisis. It's the reason the Republicans on the select committee on the economy went to the border itself and did a tour, spoke with the men and women who are on the front lines trying to protect the United States of America's border."

The border crisis, he added, does not just affect towns along the U.S.-Mexico border, but all of the United States.

"In Racine, Wisconsin last year, 68 people died from fentanyl-related overdose deaths, and 3,600 of fentanyl was captured at the border last year," Steil said. "Three billion fatal doses were captured, and that doesn't even get into the conversation of all of the drugs that are not being captured that are getting into our communities. And now fentanyl is the No. 1 cause of death for individuals aged 18 to 45 — higher than COVID. Higher than car accidents — the No. 1 cause of death. We got to get serious about securing our border."

The congressman also talked about the "drumbeat" coming from the White House that a recession is not inevitable.

"People continue to get punched in the face with higher prices," he said. "The way to make this recession not inevitable is to change policies in Washington, D.C., to get reckless spending under control, and to unleash American energy. That's how we can bring prices down and save the U. S economy. We've seen no indications from the Biden administration that they're ready to change course the way to prevent a full-blown recession, a full-blown destruction of the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!