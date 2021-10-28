Texas Gov. Abbott to Newsmax: We're Securing Our Border Since Biden Won't

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday outlined all the steps his state is taking to secure the border it shares with Mexico, telling Newsmax that more than $3 billion of the state taxpayers' money has been appropriated so the state can meet obligations that the federal government and the Biden administration won't.

"Listen, we have to do it," the Republican governor told Eric Bolling, the host of Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We have to secure our border while the federal government twiddles its thumbs."

Abbott said state officials are carefully monitoring the latest caravan heading its way. According to eyewitnesses, at least 2,000 migrants from Central America and the Caribbean are traveling north across Mexico in their push to reach the U.S. border.

Texas will be ready to push back the caravan as well as others who are trying to enter the United States illegally, the governor stressed.

"We're adding thousands upon thousands of National Guard as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety to secure the border," Abbott told Bolling. "As we speak right now, they are barricading the border using different strategies. They're laying miles of razor wire upon razor wire."

The state is also using huge shipping containers to block the border, and Texas is identifying the most likely locations where people may be trying to enter the state and doing all that can be done to secure those areas, said Abbott.

"In addition to that, Eric, what Texas is also doing is building its own border wall, and we expect to have some of that wall up as early as within the next two months," the governor continued. "We [also] have a new program in place where people who come into the state of Texas and are trespassing in our state, we are arresting them and putting them in jail as opposed to [Joe] Biden's catch and release program."

Still, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as their administration are "working against the state of Texas' efforts to secure our border and to keep our own state safe," said Abbott.

"It's been unbelievable," he said. "First they've abandoned the border ... they're not enforcing the law."

In addition, Abbott said the administration has filed a federal lawsuit against him because he had used an executive order that prohibits the movement of migrants across Texas to "stop what I was trying to do to just better contain the health and safety of our own state."

The lesson to be learned from all of this is that elections have consequences, Abbott continued.

"We see the consequences of Biden being the president," he said. "We need a change in the administration because this is devastating to the United States."

Meanwhile, Bolling asked Abbott, as a governor, what he thinks about the misdemeanor sex crime charge that was filed Thursday against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Governors need to uphold the highest standards," said Abbott. "We need to live by the highest standards and demonstrate the standards for the people of our states."