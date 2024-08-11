Rep Steil to Newsmax: FEC Should Enact Emergency Rules to Prevent Campaign Donation Fraud

Rep. Bryan Steil told Newsmax on Sunday that he has urged the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to enact emergency rule making in order to ensure compliance with campaign finance laws and prevent fraud.

The Wisconsin Republican, who is chair of the Committee on House Administration, said on "Gorka Reality Check" that he is particularly conducting a probe into ActBlue, the major Democratic Party fundraising platform, over allegations of inadequate financial controls that may facilitate a money laundering scheme.

"ActBlue does not have the financial controls in place that they absolutely need to have," Steil emphasized, especially pointing out that they don't require the CVV number on the back of credit cards and that the use of anonymous gift cards can easily lead to campaign donation fraud.

Steil stressed that because the misuse of such anonymous gift cards can be so difficult to catch, he has "called upon the FEC to put forward emergency rule making to ban the use of anonymous gift cards and to require the CVV numbers in all donations."

Even though Steil said there is no chance that President Joe Biden will sign such legislation to prevent campaign donation fraud before the November elections, the "next likely scenario is can we get the FEC to act by building up the national support for this" move.

The congressman added that "I'm engaged in a full investigation of both ActBlue and the FEC and of all activates that are in line with this potential money-laundering scheme."

