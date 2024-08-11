Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Gift Cards Used to 'Launder Campaign Contributions'

House Republicans are investigating the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, alleging it is violating campaign finance laws by allowing contributions by gift cards and prepaid credit cards.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., a member of the Committee on House Administration, told Newsmax there is money laundering, through foreign contributions, and prepaid gift cards, and credit and debit cards, for campaign contributions, according to his sources.

"They're using prepaid gift cards as a vehicle without the knowledge of the owner to launder campaign contributions," D'Esposito told "Sunday Report."

ActBlue, a Democrat-affiliated PAC, has come under investigation for the way it handles campaign contributions.

"That would obviously violate federal campaign law. They are also not using the CVV number, which hinders verification. There's been a report that there's patterns of hundreds of donations of $2.50 from the same individuals, and there's already investigations from state attorneys from Virginia, Wyoming, and I believe Missouri, who have had similar allegations," he said of the investigation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said ActBlue has cooperated with his state's investigation.

"They have changed their requirements to now include 'CVV' codes for donations on their platform. This is a critical change that can help prevent fraudulent donations," he wrote on social media platform X.

