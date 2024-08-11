WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony desposito | campaign | finance | law | investigations | violations | democrats

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Gift Cards Used to 'Launder Campaign Contributions'

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 04:24 PM EDT

House Republicans are investigating the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, alleging it is violating campaign finance laws by allowing contributions by gift cards and prepaid credit cards.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., a member of the Committee on House Administration, told Newsmax there is money laundering, through foreign contributions, and prepaid gift cards, and credit and debit cards, for campaign contributions, according to his sources.

"They're using prepaid gift cards as a vehicle without the knowledge of the owner to launder campaign contributions," D'Esposito told "Sunday Report."

ActBlue, a Democrat-affiliated PAC, has come under investigation for the way it handles campaign contributions.

"That would obviously violate federal campaign law. They are also not using the CVV number, which hinders verification. There's been a report that there's patterns of hundreds of donations of $2.50 from the same individuals, and there's already investigations from state attorneys from Virginia, Wyoming, and I believe Missouri, who have had similar allegations," he said of the investigation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said ActBlue has cooperated with his state's investigation.

"They have changed their requirements to now include 'CVV' codes for donations on their platform. This is a critical change that can help prevent fraudulent donations," he wrote on social media platform X.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Republicans are investigating the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, alleging it is violating campaign finance laws by allowing contributions by gift cards and prepaid credit cards.Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., a member of the House of Administration...
anthony desposito, campaign, finance, law, investigations, violations, democrats, actblue
256
2024-24-11
Sunday, 11 August 2024 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved