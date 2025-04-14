NYC Mayor Adams Visits Dominican Republic After Roof Collapse

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the Dominican Republic on Monday following a roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo that killed at least 225 people and injured about 200.

While in Santo Domingo, Adams visited the site, including a makeshift memorial set up for the victims, Jason Mattera, who was on scene for Newsmax, reported.

"Adams said it's one thing to read about the tragedy," Mattera said on "Newsline." "It's another thing to see it up close."

Mattera, reporting from the nightclub, called it an "awful, nightmarish" scenario as crews took down metal siding behind him. With New York City having a million Dominicans, visiting the site was a natural stop for the mayor, Mattera said.

Adams is running for reelection as an independent this year after being elected in 2021.

The Democratic Party "essentially kicked him out because he was too pro public safety and trying to get criminal, illegal aliens off the streets," Mattera said. "Mayor Adams is going to need all the voters he can get in what's looking like a bruising reelection bid."

Federal corruption charges against Adams were recently dropped by the Justice Department, which said the proceedings were distracting him from running the city and helping President Donald Trump in his fight against crime and illegal immigration.

Adams previously pleaded not guilty to accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish officials in exchange for favors, including pressuring fire officials to let Turkey open a new Manhattan consulate despite safety concerns.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.