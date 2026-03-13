USDA's Rollins to Newsmax: Lawsuit Over SNAP Rules Silly

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins took to Newsmax on Friday to criticize a lawsuit filed by SNAP recipients challenging new restrictions on using food stamp benefits to buy sugary drinks and candy, saying the case illustrates why the federal government must tighten oversight of taxpayer-funded nutrition programs.

"I saw it and the team let me know about it, and I thought it was a joke," Rollins told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I thought surely, surely there is not a group of people that has sued the USDA saying they have the right, the constitutional right, or statutory right or whatever it is to eat taxpayer-funded junk food and to drink taxpayer-funded soda," she said.

The lawsuit challenges a Trump administration initiative allowing states to restrict certain purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP. Since May, the Department of Agriculture has approved waivers in 22 states permitting limits on buying items such as sugar-sweetened soft drinks and candy with SNAP benefits.

Plaintiffs argue the restrictions violate federal law governing SNAP and improperly allow states to narrow the statutory definition of eligible food purchases without clear authority.

Rollins dismissed the challenge and said the dispute underscores broader concerns about how large government welfare programs operate.

"But here's the good news," she said. "The silliness of it all continues to make the case to all of America how important it is that we get our arms around these massive government welfare programs.

"We're going to help those who truly need it, who need it the most, and everyone else, we're going to move off these programs."

SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program, providing benefits to help low-income households buy food. Rollins said the scope of federal spending highlights why reforms are needed.

"The USDA, these numbers are staggering," she said. "We spend $400 million a day just on 16 nutrition programs. Now that includes WIC," she said, using the abbreviation for the federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.

"It includes school lunches. But SNAP, the food stamps, is the biggest part of that," Rollins said.

The agriculture secretary also tied the administration's restrictions to efforts to address chronic disease and reduce long-term healthcare costs borne by taxpayers.

"The idea that the taxpayers will fund forever this kind of unlimited 'go spend this money however you want' so the taxpayers are paying for it on the front end," she said, "but then think about the cost on the back end in healthcare."

She also highlighted what she said were recent enforcement efforts targeting SNAP fraud.

"We've had 600 arrests in just SNAP fraud alone in the last year," Rollins said. "I think that might be news, Rob. I don't think I mentioned that on TV yet. Six hundred arrests, about 120 convictions."

Beyond the purchase restrictions, Rollins said the Agriculture Department is also pushing retailers participating in SNAP to increase access to healthier options.

"We're changing the stocking standards," she said. "We're requiring the retailers who take SNAP to double the amount of healthy food that they offer.

"We're moving the fraudsters out of SNAP. We're shrinking the program to only focus on those who need it the most."

Rollins added that the administration intends to continue tightening the program's rules.

"We're really proud of the work, and we're not slowing down."

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