Trump: Minneapolis Food Stamp Fraud 'Giant Democrat Scam'

President Donald Trump accused retailers in Minneapolis that accept food stamps of widespread fraud in a Wednesday night post on Truth Social.

He said that taxpayer-funded programs are being abused with political and media protection.

"Does anybody believe that in Minneapolis, these are the Food Stamp Businesses?" Trump wrote. "There's no Food, there's no cleanliness, there's no service, there's no nothing, except FRAUD."

Trump said that the businesses receive "Millions of Dollars of Taxpayer Money," mocked Americans as "STUPID," and claimed accountability is coming.

"But not anymore," he wrote.

The president also tied the alleged fraud to immigration, saying those responsible "should be sent back to Somalia, or any other Country from where they came," and argued the problem extends well beyond Minnesota.

He specifically cited California, Illinois, and New York, calling the situation "equally as bad."

Trump framed the issue as politically driven, labeling it "a giant Democrat SCAM," and accused the "Fake News Media" of shielding those involved. He concluded by saying the system "will end, as we, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The post came days after the White House formally announced plans to establish a Department of Justice Division for National Fraud Enforcement, designed to investigate and prosecute fraud affecting federal programs and federally funded benefits nationwide.

The new division will be led by a presidentially appointed assistant attorney general responsible for setting national fraud enforcement priorities and working with U.S. attorney's offices and federal agencies to identify and dismantle complex fraud schemes.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, is administered by states but overseen by the Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for approving retailers and investigating fraud.

Federal authorities have brought criminal cases in several states in recent years involving the trafficking of SNAP benefits and false reimbursement claims, though Trump did not cite a specific investigation in his post.

Trump has repeatedly said that lax enforcement, combined with illegal immigration and progressive local leadership, has fueled widespread fraud across federal aid programs.

His comments Wednesday echoed broader campaign and policy themes centered on immigration enforcement, government accountability, and what he sees as media bias.