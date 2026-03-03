New Work Requirements Begin for SNAP Recipients

New work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program took effect Sunday, marking the latest step in the Trump administration's broader effort to tighten eligibility rules and combat fraud in federal welfare programs.

Under the updated rules, certain able-bodied adults without dependents must work, participate in job training, or volunteer at least 20 hours per week to continue receiving food-stamp benefits.

Limited exemptions apply, including for individuals with documented health issues or those caring for young children.

Administration officials say the changes are aimed at refocusing safety-net programs on the "truly needy," including seniors, individuals with disabilities, pregnant women and low-income families with children.

The new requirements align with a broader push by congressional Republicans to expand or revise work standards across major welfare programs, including Medicaid and federal housing assistance, through pending legislation.

In a May 2025 New York Times opinion essay, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner argued that welfare programs have "deviated from their original mission" in recent years, pointing to a rise in able-bodied, working-age adults without children enrolled in public assistance, particularly following Medicaid expansion.

Citing analysis by an American Enterprise Institute economist, the officials noted that just 44% of able-bodied, working-age Medicaid beneficiaries without dependents worked at least 80 hours that month.

They argued that welfare should function as a "short-term hand-up, not a lifetime handout."

"Our agencies are united in a very straightforward policy approach: Able-bodied adults receiving benefits must work, participate in job training or volunteer in their communities at least 20 hours a week," the officials wrote.

Supporters of the new SNAP requirements contend they will strengthen the labor force, protect taxpayer dollars and reduce long-term dependency.

The administration has also framed the reforms as part of a wider campaign to reduce improper payments and fraud within federal assistance programs, though specific anti-fraud enforcement mechanisms tied to the March 1 changes were not immediately detailed.

Polling cited in the editorial indicates that between 60% and 80% of Americans support work requirements for programs such as Medicaid.

Backers also point to the 1996 bipartisan welfare reform law signed by former President Bill Clinton, which tied benefits to work and was credited with boosting labor force participation and reducing child poverty in the late 1990s.

Critics of work requirements have historically argued that they can create bureaucratic hurdles that lead eligible individuals to lose benefits despite meeting the standards.

Administration officials, however, maintain that "welfare dependency, not work, is the barrier," and emphasize that recipients can meet the requirement through employment, job training, or community service.

The Departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Housing and Urban Development have signaled they are prepared to implement similar standards across programs they oversee, working with Congress and states to codify the changes.