Brooke Rollins to Newsmax: Egg Prices Result of Bad Policy

Newly confirmed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins reiterated the Trump administration's commitment to bringing down the cost of eggs — and the "price of everything" — in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, adding that the president inherited the result of bad policy from 12 years of former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, both Democrats.

"I think it's important to understand that President [Donald] Trump has had nothing to do with the price of eggs," Rollins said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Looking at the past 40 years, Rollins detailed the "pretty steady" price of eggs until Obama went into office in 2008 and then Biden in 2020.

"So we've got avian flu. We've got some other big factors. But at the end of the day, bad policy begets bad outcomes. And that's what we've had with eggs," Rollins said.

"Here's the deal: We are going to make this a priority. We already have.

"We're going to ensure that food inflation — and in fact all inflation — will be done and stopped. But it's going to take just a little while," she said.

"The president has been in office for just four weeks. I've been in office for just at six or seven days. We're looking at every potential solution."

Rollins was at the White House on Friday participating in Trump's meeting with the nation's governors.

"I had 10 of the country's best governors 30 minutes ago talking about in their states how to manage this problem," Rollins said.

"We're on it. Our commitment to the American people is to do everything we can to ensure that the price of eggs — and, frankly, the price of everything — comes back down to normal levels."

