Egg Prices Skyrocket as Senators Want More Focus on Bird Flu

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 05:11 PM EST

Wholesale prices for eggs in America rose to an average $7.74 a dozen in the past week, reported the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The culprit is a worsening outbreak of bird flu.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current status report on bird flu sweeping across America indicates,"public health risk is low." But the focus from the federal government and lawmakers on the impact of what some states like Michigan label "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza," has gone up. One of the first things on the agenda for newly sworn in U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins was to review the status of bird flu cases throughout America.

The department said in a press release that Americans can soon expect to see a "comprehensive strategy to combat avian flu and lower the price of eggs." Millions of egg-laying chickens have been euthanized across America to help prevent the catastrophe from getting worse. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., is one of about a dozen senators from both parties who have signed a letter to the U.S. Agriculture Department this week asking for increased attention to the developing crisis.

McCormick met with constituents last weekend to assess the situation in his state, which he says is grim. "Our poultry farmers and their families are really hurting from this devastating bird flu outbreak," said McCormick. "This virus not only threatens our state's agriculture economy and the cost of groceries, but it also threatens these farmers' livelihoods. My top priority is ensuring Pennsylvania poultry farmers and the whole agriculture industry have the resources they need to combat the spread of this virus, protect Pennsylvania flocks, and make groceries affordable for all Pennsylvanians."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

