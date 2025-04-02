Wis. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Conservatives Need to Take Court Races 'Seriously'

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming told Newsmax on Wednesday that conservatives need to "understand the importance of the judiciary" and take court races as "seriously" as they do other types of political races.

"I'm starting to wonder whether we shouldn't just run — as we have a nonpartisan Supreme Court — I'm starting to wonder whether we just not have people run as Republicans and Democrats, because I think it would give additional clarity to the voters," Schimming said on "Wake Up America." "Look, we had an overwhelming passage of protecting voter ID, enshrining it in the Constitution, and yet the attorney who fought voter ID is now on the Supreme Court. So, we had last-minute endorsements from the president, Elon Musk and other folks, but I think one of the lessons here is that we've got to make absolutely clear who's who in these elections. It's important."

On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters elected liberal judge Susan Crawford to the state's Supreme Court over Trump-backed Brad Schimel in a race that could potentially have huge implications for the state's voting district boundaries and the ensuing balance of power in Congress.

"I say to conservatives around the country that I've been talking to this morning already, conservatives need to focus on these court races and take them as seriously as they do governor's or presidential races," Schimming said. "The liberals learned this a long time ago. I've been saying this for years, so it's frustrating for me, but the courts often, as you know, end up the ultimate decider. So, we need to focus on these court races at the local and state and the appellate level, just like we do the other ones.

"Conservatives got to stop going, 'Oh, it's just an off-year race.' We can't afford to do that, period."

Schimming said the Wisconsin Republican Party found itself in a similar situation two years ago when "the liberals took over the court for the first time in 15 years."

"Within a couple of days, literally like 48 hours, the third-party group was bringing a suit to the state Supreme Court to get it to take original jurisdiction on our state legislative maps," he said. "They did that and basically tossed them. So, I think this will be deja vu all over again. I will be very, very surprised if that suit does not come soon."

