Liberal Prevails in Wisconsin Supreme Court Vote

In Wisconsin Tuesday, voters elected a liberal to the state's Supreme Court, despite President Donald Trump's powerful adviser Elon Musk pouring millions into the race to sway the polls.

Two months into his barnstorming return to the White House, Trump celebrated victory in a pair of House races in Florida which remained in Republican hands.

But his all-out effort to lodge a new Republican on the Wisconsin Supreme Court fell flat, as liberal judge Susan Crawford came out ahead of the Trump-backed Brad Schimel, according to U.S. media.

Trump had earlier pushed for the conservative judge running for the spot on Wisconsin's top court, saying on social media that Schimel was a "Patriot" while Crawford was a "Radical Left Liberal."

Beyond potentially testing the public mood, the Wisconsin result will decide whether the state's Supreme Court -- which rules on things like voting district boundaries -- tilts majority left or right.

In Florida, two seats to the House of Representatives were up for grabs to fill vacancies in Republican strongholds, left by Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and failed nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz.

On Tuesday evening, media called the race for Florida's sixth district in favor of Republican Randy Fine, with Trump tweeting: "Congratulations Randy, a great WIN against a massive CASH AVALANCHE."

Shortly after, media outlets also called the special election in Florida's first district for Trump-backed Republican Jimmy Patronis.

Trump took credit for his party's victory in both deep red districts, posting on social media that "the Trump endorsement, as always, proved far greater than the Democrats forces of evil."