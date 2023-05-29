Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison to Newsmax: AG Paxton's Impeachment Political

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, on Monday blasted the state chamber's impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, condemning a process that allowed Democrats to do "what they failed to do at the ballot."

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Harrison said: "When we're going to be throwing around criminal allegations or charges that rise to the level of impeachment, the impeachment proceedings themselves must be unimpeachable. And that absolutely was not the case here."

Harrison added: "It was hearsay testimony from people who hadn't even talked first-hand to any witnesses. And then we were asked — I think it was about 44 hours later — to cast a vote that would have had the effect of removing the attorney general of Texas, who has undisputedly proven that he is up to the task of doing the most important thing that the state of Texas needs right now, and that's somebody to push back against the tyranny that's coming out of the federal government and the Biden administration.

"I'm not saying he's innocent. What I am saying is that the leadership of the Texas House made no even pretense to give us sufficient information to document his guilt, and it should not have happened this way."

Harrison also derided "allegations that they pointed to in these 20 articles of impeachment [that] have been litigated in the criminal justice system for in some cases, many many years."

"Most of this was all known by the voters in Texas, who especially in the Republican primary, just overwhelmingly reelected him only months ago," Harrison said. "Why the urgency? Especially in a session when we haven't passed a border security bill, we haven't passed property tax relief.

"They had more Democrats vote to do this than we had Republicans, so I know the Democrats are trying to do through this proceeding what they failed to do at the ballot box, and I'm very disappointed that Republican leadership at least appears to be allowing them to do it."

Saturday's House vote to impeach Paxton sets the three-term Republican up for a trial in the Senate, but does not prove guilt on any charges. According to state law, two-thirds of the GOP-controlled chamber must be reached to find him guilty on the 20-count impeachment charges.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!