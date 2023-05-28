Trump Blasts 'MIA' Gov. Abbott on Paxton Impeachment

After the Texas State House voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton 121-23, with 62 Republicans voting to impeach, former President Donald Trump called out the silence of Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Missing in action! Where is the governor of Texas on his attorney general's impeachment?" Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes one day after a vow to oppose Texas state RINOs (Republicans in name only) who would ultimately side with Democrats to impeach an attorney general that has been supportive of Trump for years.

"The RINO Speaker of the House of Texas, Dade Phelan, who is barely a Republican at all and failed the test on voter integrity, wants to impeach one of the most hard working and effective attorney generals in the United States, Ken Paxton, who just won reelection with a large number of American Patriots strongly voting for him," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday afternoon.

"You would think that any issue would have been fully adjudicated by the voters of Texas, especially when that vote was so conclusive."

Trump called the effort against Paxton a form of "election interference," vowing himself to oppose those voting for impeachment.

"I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and watched as many other friends, including Ken Paxton, came along with me," Trump added in an ensuing Truth Social post. "Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed — I will fight you if it does.

"It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOs, and criminals that never stop. Election interference! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!"

Abbott has remained silent about Paxton all week. Abbott, who was the state's attorney general before Paxton taking the job in 2015, has the power to appoint a temporary replacement pending the outcome in the Senate trial.

It is not year clear when the Senate trial will take place. Final removal of Paxton would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, where Republican members are generally aligned with the party's conservative movement. The Senate is led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has served as state chairman for former President Donald Trump's campaigns in Texas.

Abbott lauded Paxton while swearing him in for a third term in January. The governor spoke at a Memorial Day service in the House chamber about three hours before the impeachment proceedings began. Phelan also attended but the two appeared to exchange few words, and Abbott left without commenting to reporters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

