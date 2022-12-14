Rep. Babin to Newsmax: House GOP Must Stop Senate's Amnesty 'Nonsense'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, couldn't hide his disappointment when asked about certain Senate Republicans, including Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., reportedly working with Senate Democrats — during a lame-duck period of Congress — to create an immigration reform bill that would provide amnesty to 2 million migrants illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border.

"I am vehemently opposed [to this proposed legislation]. This would be the worst signal we could possibly send to the American people," Babin told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Babin said more than 150 nations are sending their own citizens to America's southern border, believing the Biden administration won't do much to stop the overflow of lethal drugs, human trafficking, and potential criminals pouring into the country.

And once Title 42 — a Trump-era health order which prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the southern border, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — expires next week, Babin quipped the border "might as well have a big, blinking neon sign that says, 'Come on in.'"

The Texas Republican had that thought long before word of a bipartisan Senate immigration-reform bill.

"We've got to make sure we stop that nonsense in the House," said Babin, the co-chair of the House Border Caucus.

As a tangible consequence, military recruitment in the United States "is down nearly 50%, and it's all because of this president" and the White House's immigration policies, added Babin.

"I hate to say" bad things about Biden and his administration, but "their actions [with the border] have been seditious and traitorous," said Babin.

The above comment can be construed as a condemnation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for whom Babin said has been "derelict" in his duties of securing the southern border.

To exacerbate his point, Babin referenced how the U.S. is projected to encounter more than 13 million illegal crossings before the end of President Biden's term in January 2025.

"And the absolute scariest thing: We'll have about 4 million got-aways [before January 2025], the people who don't want to get caught," said Babin, opining this group involves the worst kind of humans sneaking into the country — murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and felons.

"These are the people who are really bad," lamented Babin, while adding that, over time, it'll be a matter of "when, not if" the migrant overflow leading to another terrorist attack in America.

