Rep. Babin to Newsmax: GOP-led House Will End 'Bedlam' at Southern Border

From the perspective of Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, the days of President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas paying lip service to the chaos at the United States-Mexico border are numbered.

Real changes will be coming to the border, once the Republican-controlled Congress convenes in January, predicts Babin, co-chair of the House Border Security Caucus.

"One of the greatest dangers to our country's solvency and national security is this open [southern] border under President Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas," Babin told Newsmax Friday morning, while appearing on "Wake Up America" with host Tom Basile.

"[The border] is worse than ever. I have been down there numerous times with congressional delegations ... I can tell you it is absolute bedlam," added Babin.

As part of the unrest, Babin recounted firsthand stories of seeing "tent cities" — stretching a mile long — full of migrants attempting to illegally enter America.

The Mexican cartels also control that area, noted Babin, which has led to the proliferation of human trafficking and drug smuggling at the border.

"Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs on the planet. We're losing the equivalent of an airliner — a 737 airliner crashing — every day [to fentanyl-related deaths]," said Babin. "More than 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning every day.

"... and Biden and Mayorkas are the last link to this drug- and human-smuggling chain," added Babin.

With the new Congress taking over Jan. 3, Babin said the House Republicans already have a lengthy list of agenda items handy, relative to the border and national security.

The to-do list includes: Completing former President Donald Trump's border wall, extending the Title 42 health order at the border, ending Biden's "catch-and-release" program involving migrants being apprehended when crossing into America, and restoring Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program, which involved returning illegal immigrants claiming asylum back to Mexico, while they await their U.S. immigration hearings.

"These programs worked under the Trump administration, but President Biden has chucked 'em out the window," lamented Babin.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!