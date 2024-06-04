Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden's Border Move a 'Complete Sham'

President Joe Biden has blamed former President Donald Trump for the ongoing southern border situation, a claim that Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, vehemently disputes.

Speaking on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Babin defended Trump's border policies and criticized what he called Biden's lax approach.

"I'll set you real straight. President Trump had it under control. President Biden has deliberately erased our border to allow in millions and millions of illegal aliens from all over the world; it is a part of their progressive and ultra-liberal radical policy that he has afflicted America with for the last three and a half years," Babin said.

He described Biden's recent executive order to manage the border as a "complete sham," comparing it to the Tanya Tucker country song lyric, "It's a little too late to do the right thing now."

Babin elaborated, "He's about three and a half years overdue. He had all the opportunity in the world to continue the policies that President Trump and his administration had administered and worked on very, very hard, had the border under control, and then to turn around and undo everything."

He further criticized Biden for blaming Republicans and Trump for the influx of illegal immigrants, calling it "a complete joke" and said, "That's what it is because it's the truth."

When asked about the potential impact of another Biden term, Babin painted a dire picture. "We could see worse, we will see worse, and we will probably just completely do away with the border," he predicted.

Babin suggested that the radical Democrat agenda would lead to the elimination of ICE and border control, allowing unrestricted entry into the U.S. He highlighted the dangers posed by this scenario, including drug trafficking and the entry of potential terrorists.

Babin underscored the human cost, noting, "They have endangered so many millions of lives of Americans. They have ruined the lives of so many American citizens, with drugs coming, just pouring across, killing 110,000 Americans a year; the drug fentanyl was the worst of all."

He attributed 75,000 to 80,000 deaths annually to fentanyl alone while also pointing to the criminal activity associated with illegal immigration.

Finally, Babin issued a stark warning, "This administration is destroying our country, and we better not have another four years of him. We've got to get President Trump back in there."

He accused the Biden administration of attempting to undermine Trump's campaign efforts, describing their actions as "desperate."

On the same day, President Biden announced executive action to tighten controls on migrants seeking asylum. According to Politico, these measures are intended to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border between ports of entry at midnight, an effort to bolster Biden's border policy credentials ahead of the November election.

Biden plans to use a speech to emphasize his efforts to address the border situation.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com