Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Won't Accept Responsibility

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's new executive order on the U.S. southern border legalizes illegal immigration.

"There are so many loopholes here," Tiffany said on "American Agenda."

Biden's executive order, issued Tuesday, bars migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem the border is overwhelmed. The move sets the stage for much of the nation's southern border to close at midnight.

"The number is a minimum of 2,500 and then they'll take action," Tiffany said. "That's nearly a million people coming in across the border."

Homeland Security Jeh Johnson once said 1,000 people per day across the border is an emergency, Tiffany said.

Tiffany blasted Biden for blaming former President Donald Trump for border legislation failing in the senate.

"Will Joe Biden ever take responsibility for anything?" Tiffany said. "Weak foreign policy, inflation ... the border. He refuses to take responsibility. This is why he's losing and why he's going to lose in 2024."

Tiffany said Trump didn't change his mind on the border bill that failed in the senate.

"The senate bill was awful," Tiffany said. "They call it a bipartisan bill. So why didn't they get it passed? They did not even get a vote to pass it out of the United States Senate."

Tiffany noted an immigration bill, HR 2, passed the House over a year ago but has not received a vote in the senate.

"Joe Biden wants to … lecture the Senate about passing that bill and sending it to him, and then enforcing the law. And then we'll have a secure border," Tiffany said. "Joe Biden does nothing but pass the buck. He refuses to take responsibility for the disaster he's made America."

