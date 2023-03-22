Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Soros' DAs 'Prosecute Trumpers and MAGA'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that while a law on the federal level to rein in George Soros-funded district attorneys that prosecute supporters of former President Donald Trump "could happen," he's not certain that it will.

"The point that I would make is: Will it happen?" he asked during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Because we don't control the U.S. Senate, and we have a five-seat majority in the U.S. House. But I can tell you with the rising crime, with the Soros-backed DAs, there's several in my own congressional district that absolutely let people out of jail, do not prosecute. They prosecute Trumpers and MAGA and Republicans and pro-life and pro-Israel people routinely; they go after them.

"But they seem to just forget about those that burned down whole sections of town in Portland [Oregon] and Minneapolis and other cities that have these blue control by the Democrat Party," the Texas congressman continued. "It's a total double standard, as our Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy just said."

According to a New York Post analysis from December 2021, billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros has donated $40 million through his Open Society Foundation to political action committees over the past decade to help elect district attorneys who promote equitable justice policies.

Critics say ending cash bail and not prosecuting low-level crimes simply encourages criminals by essentially giving them a free pass to go out and commit more.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published last July, Soros disputed that argument and said it's not his fault that crime has spiked in major cities where his organizations have funded campaigns to elect liberal district attorneys.

Babin went on to say that the potential indictment and arrest of Trump by Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for making hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels for an alleged affair is "just a long litany of persecutions" that extend back to "even before the man was inaugurated."

"They [Democrats] have been after him," he said. "They're deathly afraid of him. America was never stronger economically, militarily. And we had a secure border under this man. He was a great president. His policies were fantastic. But I'll tell you, they just don't sleep at night when they see Donald J. Trump in their dreams."

