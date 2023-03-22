Trump Indictment Would Set Worrisome Precedent for Joe, Hillary

Hate or love the guy, Democrat determination to convict former President Donald Trump of something — anything — to make him ineligible to run again, is straight out of Joseph Stalin's head of secret police Lavrentiy Beria's playbook: "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime."

In the latest attempt in this ongoing assault on fair justice principles, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has resurrected a misdemeanor 2016 case back from the dead beyond its statute of limitations, elevated it to a felony, and is prepared to indict Trump in a humiliating show trial destined to lead nowhere.

The same charges, namely failure to report a payment of $130,000 to former porn star Stormy Daniels as a campaign contribution purportedly to hush up an affair which Trump denies, was previously dismissed both by Bragg's predecessor Cyrus Vance, and the former chair of the Federal Election Commission.

As noted by George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley, Bragg's prosecution will face serious challenges, including convincing a court that Trump paid hush money for the sole purpose of the election, and that any such case hasn't already exceeded the two-year expiration period for a misdemeanor or five-year limitation for a felony.

Turley concludes, "This is a patently political prosecution," one that many or most Americans have come to recognize as such.

There's little wonder why two separate polls show that a majority of Americans believe the U.S. currently has a two-tiered justice system.

According to a 2022 July-August survey of more than 1,000 likely general voters conducted by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action, 66.7% of Democrats and 87.8% of Republicans said there was one system benefitting political insiders, and the other favoring their enemies.

Kangaroo court bias couldn't have manifested more clearly than in the elaborately orchestrated Democrat-dominated House Select Committee Capitol Riot show trial that omitted important exculpatory evidence and denied opportunities for Trump attorneys to cross examine witnesses.

For example, the former president's Jan. 6 statement to his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard" was deleted from a featured video, as were the entirety of scenes in their possession showing peaceful protesters being freely allowed into the building by Capitol Police.

As an important case in point, recent surveillance footage supplied by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy clearly shows officers escorting Jacob Chansley, the bare-chested behorned so-called "QAnon Shaman" who has come to symbolize the riot, through the halls of the Capitol and to the very door of the U.S. Senate as de facto tour guides.

Nevertheless, Chansley is serving 41 months in prison along with hundreds of others who await delayed official charges.

It would be difficult to find a more blatant weaponization of two-tiered justice than has been applied to Trump versus both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden concerning handling of classified documents.

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland's authorized August 2022 early morning FBI raid on Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence — including Melania's wardrobe closet and teenage son Barron's bedroom — was historically unprecedented.

Contrast this with July 2016, when a different U.S. Attorney General — Loretta Lynch — along with then-FBI Director James Comey, gave former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a pass for unauthorized secret government documents in her possession and destroying about 30,000 others she claimed were personal without external validation.

As former president, Trump had full authority to declassify any materials in his possession, including those related to now proven FBI spying on his administration and Russia collusion disinformation used to harass him and his associates leading up to and throughout his term of office.

Of about 30,000 emails Clinton finally handed over to the State Department, 110 contained information that was classified at the time she sent or received them in addition to "several thousand" not turned over of which three were later determined to contain classified information.

There has also been little apparent DOJ concern regarding a bunch of documents found at multiple unsecure locations— some marked top secret — removed by Joe Biden during the time he was vice president.

Some of those materials reportedly relate to Ukraine matters when Joe headed up Obama administration policy negotiations with that country and son Hunter held a lucrative no-show board position with Burisma, an energy company there in which Vice President Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid unless they fired the government prosecutor who was pressing charges.

Also recall that documents which were known but not reported by the DOJ before either the Mar-a-Lago raid or the 2022 midterm elections cover a time period when Hunter had accompanied his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing Aboard Air Force Two ... returning 10 days later with a $1.5 billion deal his company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China.

We've since recently learned from a U.S. Treasury Suspicious Activity Report (SPR) issued to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer that in 2017, four members of the Biden family received $1.3 million of a $3 million wire transfer from State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy.

This occurred less than two months after then-vice president Joe Biden left office.

Anything alarmingly suspicious here?

Maybe Hillary and Joe have good reasons to imagine some curious judicial minds may finally have very good reasons to believe so.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.