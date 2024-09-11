Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'Americans Know' Border 'No. 1 Issue'

With the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump now in the books, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "Americans know" the border is "the No. 1 issue" in this year's election.

On Tuesday night, Trump rattled off several key talking points on the effects "a wide-open border" is having on the country. "You see what's happening with towns throughout the United States. You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look at Aurora, Colorado. They are taking over the towns," Trump said of illegal immigrants.

"They're taking over buildings. They're going in violently. These are the people that she and [President Joe] Biden let into our country," Trump said of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris during the ABC News debate.

"They're destroying our country," Trump said.

Babin said during an appearance on "American Agenda" that he "couldn't agree more" with Trump's statement.

"The No. 1 issue — not only in my district, but also throughout the country — is the continuation of this out-of-control, wide-open border. There have been over 10 million people come across this border."

"Just wrap your mind around it. That's more than the individual populations of the top 10 largest cities in the United States: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston."

Babin noted that as America reflects on the anniversary of 9/11, "we've never been more likely to have another terrorist attack because of this wide-open border."

"And then to hear last night that this is No. 1 issue. We couldn't get Kamala Harris to say anything except to intimate to us that she's done a great job as the as the border czar.

"But let me tell you something: Americans know. They know they're being assaulted. They're being they're being killed by illegals."

"They're paying billions of dollars to educate, medicate, and incarcerate these people, and they're losing their homes."

