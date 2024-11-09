Rep.-elect Bresnahan to Newsmax: 'No Time to Dilly-Dally'

Now that the final results of this week's elections are wrapping up, including the tight Senate race in Pennsylvania that has flipped the seat from blue to red, there is "no time to dilly-dally" when working on the transition that's coming in January, Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We're here to do a job and people are deciding are making really tough decisions right now between heating their homes and groceries, and they're concerned about what's happening on the southern border," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

'We go for orientation starting on Monday night," he added. "There's no time to dilly-dally and [we've] got to get back on the horse."

In the Keystone State's race for the Senate, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick defeated three-term Democrat Sen. Bob Casey by a margin of about 30,000 votes out of 6.7 million that were cast.

Casey has not conceded the race, arguing that the margin remains too narrow to declare McCormick as the winner.

"The number of provisional ballots expected from areas that favor Senator Casey, like Philadelphia and its suburbs, is further proof that this race is too close to be called,” Casey spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said in a statement Friday, reports Time.

Bresnahan said he got to know McCormick when they were at the border together in Yuma, Arizona.

"A great way to get to learn and meet someone is when you're in the back of a van in Yuma, Arizona, at 2 in the morning watching a group of 50 migrants illegally enter the country and surrender themselves to Border Patrol agents," he said. "So I got to know Dave on the campaign trail as a candidate counterpart, and [I am] certainly wishing him the best. He is going to be an incredible senator who represents the state of Pennsylvania in this country so incredibly well."

Bresnahan credited his own win on people being "fed up" with the "far-left agenda."

"They're sick of being taxed to death. They're sick of deciding between heating their homes and buying groceries and putting fuel inside of their vehicles…a lot of people have reached out and said, I haven't voted for, you know, a Republican, a long time, but hey, we're on the wrong track here and it's time for a change and we're looking forward to giving you a chance."

