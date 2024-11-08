Rep.-Elect Bresnahan to Newsmax: GOP Must 'Make Life Affordable'

Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans, having regained control of the White House and Senate, must focus on making "life affordable" after they take office in January.

"We have to balance the budget, we have to reduce energy costs," Bresnahan, who on Tuesday won the election for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, told "Wake Up America."

He added that Republicans "ran off of the premise of an economy that works, borders that are secure, and communities that are safe."

Bresnahan also said that Congress must focus on reinvesting in infrastructure.

"I'm an infrastructure guy down to my core … for a long time we've neglected to make the proper reinvestments into our critical infrastructure, so that will certainly be a paramount concern," he said.

Bresnahan attributed his win to voters' concerns about "kitchen table issues" like being able to afford groceries and other living essentials.

"Those are the priorities that we really need to pay attention to," he said.

Bresnahan noted that while campaigning, "We knocked on over 40, 50,000 doors and the first thing everyone says is, 'I can't afford to exist.'"

He also said President-elect Donald Trump won against Vice President Kamala Harris because "people can't say they are better off today than they were four years ago."

