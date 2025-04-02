WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brandon gill | donald trump | deportations | judge boasberg

Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Will Hold Activist Judges Accountable

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 01:56 PM EDT

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that activist judges who act like the commander in chief must be held accountable.

Gill previously introduced impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg after he ordered flights deporting more than 250 illegal immigrants believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua halted and returned to the U.S.

"This is an activist, left-wing district court judge who decided to take it upon himself to act as commander in chief of the United States and demand that President [Donald] Trump bring a plane full of Aragua alien terrorists back into the United States," Gill said on "Newsline." "That is a blatant usurpation of the executive's authority. I think that it does warrant impeachment, and I've been very clear about that for the past several weeks."

Gill said even if it doesn't move forward with impeachment, there are many ways the House Judiciary Committee, on which he sits, can push back against activist judges, like a bill that would block district court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

Gill asserted there Americans who are being murdered, raped, and pillaged by illegal immigrants Boasberg wants to see remain in the country.

"It's a serious matter of national security," Gill said. "It is repelling an alien enemy invasion that President Trump is doing in getting these evil people out of our country, and he is trying to stop a duly elected president who received 77 million votes, largely on this very issue, from executing on his mandate. It's unconstitutional, it's wrong."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that activist judges who act like the commander in chief must be held accountable.
brandon gill, donald trump, deportations, judge boasberg
397
2025-56-02
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved