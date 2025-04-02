Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Will Hold Activist Judges Accountable

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that activist judges who act like the commander in chief must be held accountable.

Gill previously introduced impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg after he ordered flights deporting more than 250 illegal immigrants believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua halted and returned to the U.S.

"This is an activist, left-wing district court judge who decided to take it upon himself to act as commander in chief of the United States and demand that President [Donald] Trump bring a plane full of Aragua alien terrorists back into the United States," Gill said on "Newsline." "That is a blatant usurpation of the executive's authority. I think that it does warrant impeachment, and I've been very clear about that for the past several weeks."

Gill said even if it doesn't move forward with impeachment, there are many ways the House Judiciary Committee, on which he sits, can push back against activist judges, like a bill that would block district court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

Gill asserted there Americans who are being murdered, raped, and pillaged by illegal immigrants Boasberg wants to see remain in the country.

"It's a serious matter of national security," Gill said. "It is repelling an alien enemy invasion that President Trump is doing in getting these evil people out of our country, and he is trying to stop a duly elected president who received 77 million votes, largely on this very issue, from executing on his mandate. It's unconstitutional, it's wrong."

