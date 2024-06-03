Wenstrup to Newsmax: NIH Acts Against Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, stated to Newsmax that ongoing investigations have prompted the NIH to debar Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance from further funding, emphasizing the need for accountability within government agencies.

Wenstrup disclosed that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has taken decisive action against Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance following investigations into their activities.

"If I can say one thing, our investigation has led to the NIH taking action against Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance by debarring him and EcoHealth Alliance, where they will not get one more penny. We're going to continue to investigate," Wenstrup stated.

Speaking on the need for accountability within government agencies, particularly the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), NIH, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Wenstrup stressed the importance of imposing criminal liabilities for violations of agency standards.

"If we don't clean up our agencies, in this case, Health and Human Services, NIH, NIAID, as far as malfeasance that takes place within those agencies, if we don't put in criminal liabilities when people within our agencies violate their own standards, we will never be able to establish trust again," Wenstrup asserted. "We need people that we can trust."

Wenstrup also praised the testimony of Dr. Rich McCormick, an Emergency Room physician and Republican congressman from Georgia, during Monday's hearing titled "A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci" held by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"It was a beautiful testimony today from Dr. Rich McCormick, who, during COVID, is an E.R. physician who takes care of patients," Wenstrup remarked.

McCormick played audio during the hearing from an interview in which Fauci blamed "ideological bulls---" for the public's apprehensions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Are all objections to COVID vaccinations ideological bulls---, Dr. Fauci?" the representative asked.

"No, they're not, and that's not what I was referring to," Fauci countered, ABC News reported.

During the hearing, Fauci, the former head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), vehemently denied allegations that his agency funded research leading to the creation of the COVID-19 pandemic or that he orchestrated a cover-up of its origins, calling such claims "simply preposterous," as reported by Nature.

