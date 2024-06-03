WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brad wenstrup | nih | peter daszak | anthony fauci | ecohealth alliance | rich mccormick

Wenstrup to Newsmax: NIH Acts Against Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 09:23 PM EDT

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, stated to Newsmax that ongoing investigations have prompted the NIH to debar Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance from further funding, emphasizing the need for accountability within government agencies.

Wenstrup disclosed that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has taken decisive action against Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance following investigations into their activities.

"If I can say one thing, our investigation has led to the NIH taking action against Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance by debarring him and EcoHealth Alliance, where they will not get one more penny. We're going to continue to investigate," Wenstrup stated.

Speaking on the need for accountability within government agencies, particularly the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), NIH, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Wenstrup stressed the importance of imposing criminal liabilities for violations of agency standards.

"If we don't clean up our agencies, in this case, Health and Human Services, NIH, NIAID, as far as malfeasance that takes place within those agencies, if we don't put in criminal liabilities when people within our agencies violate their own standards, we will never be able to establish trust again," Wenstrup asserted. "We need people that we can trust."

Wenstrup also praised the testimony of Dr. Rich McCormick, an Emergency Room physician and Republican congressman from Georgia, during Monday's hearing titled "A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci" held by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"It was a beautiful testimony today from Dr. Rich McCormick, who, during COVID, is an E.R. physician who takes care of patients," Wenstrup remarked.

McCormick played audio during the hearing from an interview in which Fauci blamed "ideological bulls---" for the public's apprehensions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Are all objections to COVID vaccinations ideological bulls---, Dr. Fauci?" the representative asked.

"No, they're not, and that's not what I was referring to," Fauci countered, ABC News reported.

During the hearing, Fauci, the former head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), vehemently denied allegations that his agency funded research leading to the creation of the COVID-19 pandemic or that he orchestrated a cover-up of its origins, calling such claims "simply preposterous," as reported by Nature.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, stated to Newsmax that ongoing investigations have prompted the NIH to debar Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance from further funding, emphasizing the need for accountability within government agencies.
brad wenstrup, nih, peter daszak, anthony fauci, ecohealth alliance, rich mccormick
415
2024-23-03
Monday, 03 June 2024 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved