WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: geofencing | lockdowns | virus

Onishenko: For Some, the Pandemic Never Ends

arming for the pandemic that never ends for some

(Wirestock/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 05:02 PM EDT

OPINION

The Pandemic Might Be Over — But the Consequences Remain Damaging

This past March marked four years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought our country to a halt.

In the blink of an eye, government-mandated lockdowns inflicted widespread and long-term negative consequences across various facets of society.

For many Americans, their lives are still not back to normal.

Nationally, schools were forced to abruptly shift to remote learning, taking students out of classrooms and leading to disparities in access to quality education.

These restrictions exacerbated the digital divide, while hindering social and emotional development among students.

Many businesses were forced to shut down and lay off employees, while churches faced fines for congregating.

Moreover, personal freedoms were curtailed as local and state governments imposed restrictions on movement, gatherings, and other activities to curb the spread of the virus.

Civil liberties were challenged, with debates arising over the balance between public health measures and individual freedoms.

Surveillance and monitoring increased, raising concerns about privacy and government overreach. A new technology called geofencing was weaponized against churches and their congregants, leading to million-dollar fines.

The pandemic underscored the delicate balance between public safety and personal liberties, prompting ongoing discussions about the long-term implications on society.

While churches and schools were shut down, strip clubs, casinos, and bars were left open, as the government deemed them essential.

Now, as many of our political leaders try to move on, many American families are still trying to recover.

Pastors, teachers, parents, and business owners have been fighting to get their lives back on track in and out of the courtroom.

We are still dealing with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of government overreach, our children fell behind at school, our churches were targeted and fined, and our leaders abandoned the principles that our nation was established on.

Here in the Golden State, our churches were shut down while Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was out at his favorite restaurants with his friends and family.

The brunt of the pandemic might be over, and Americans want to move on quickly, but the consequences remain.

While politicians want you to forgive and forget, we are still dealing with the consequences and standing up for our clients who were wrongfully targeted by the government and its overreach. 

The lessons learned from the pandemic have altered history.

For some, it's merely a distant memory, but for many, the consequences of the pandemic remain a constant and daily reality with no end in sight that has altered the course of their lives.

Bethany Oneshinko is legal counsel for Advocates for Faith and Freedom.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The brunt of the pandemic might be over, and Americans want to move on quickly, but the consequences remain. For many Americans, their lives are still not back to normal.
geofencing, lockdowns, virus
438
2024-02-03
Monday, 03 June 2024 05:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved