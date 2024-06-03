Onishenko: For Some, the Pandemic Never Ends

OPINION

The Pandemic Might Be Over — But the Consequences Remain Damaging

This past March marked four years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought our country to a halt.

In the blink of an eye, government-mandated lockdowns inflicted widespread and long-term negative consequences across various facets of society.

For many Americans, their lives are still not back to normal.

Nationally, schools were forced to abruptly shift to remote learning, taking students out of classrooms and leading to disparities in access to quality education.

These restrictions exacerbated the digital divide, while hindering social and emotional development among students.

Many businesses were forced to shut down and lay off employees, while churches faced fines for congregating.

Moreover, personal freedoms were curtailed as local and state governments imposed restrictions on movement, gatherings, and other activities to curb the spread of the virus.

Civil liberties were challenged, with debates arising over the balance between public health measures and individual freedoms.

Surveillance and monitoring increased, raising concerns about privacy and government overreach. A new technology called geofencing was weaponized against churches and their congregants, leading to million-dollar fines.

The pandemic underscored the delicate balance between public safety and personal liberties, prompting ongoing discussions about the long-term implications on society.

While churches and schools were shut down, strip clubs, casinos, and bars were left open, as the government deemed them essential.

Now, as many of our political leaders try to move on, many American families are still trying to recover.

Pastors, teachers, parents, and business owners have been fighting to get their lives back on track in and out of the courtroom.

We are still dealing with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of government overreach, our children fell behind at school, our churches were targeted and fined, and our leaders abandoned the principles that our nation was established on.

Here in the Golden State, our churches were shut down while Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was out at his favorite restaurants with his friends and family.

The brunt of the pandemic might be over, and Americans want to move on quickly, but the consequences remain.

While politicians want you to forgive and forget, we are still dealing with the consequences and standing up for our clients who were wrongfully targeted by the government and its overreach.

The lessons learned from the pandemic have altered history.

For some, it's merely a distant memory, but for many, the consequences of the pandemic remain a constant and daily reality with no end in sight that has altered the course of their lives.

Bethany Oneshinko is legal counsel for Advocates for Faith and Freedom.