John Browne to Newsmax: Commonwealth 'Huge Force for Peace'

John Browne (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 19 September 2022 02:06 PM EDT

Former Parliament member John Browne said on Newsmax, Monday that it will be imperative that the 56 member countries of the British Commonwealth remain intact as "a huge force for peace" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview on "John Bachman Now," Browne, the one-time adviser to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, called the alliance, "basically a club."

"The commonwealth idea is over 140 years old," he said.

"It’s voluntary and it’s a huge force for peace," he said, adding that the intelligence network known as the Five Eyes — Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States — is "almost founded on the Commonwealth."

"A massive storm is head of us," he warned about the political horizon. "It’s time to stick together, not apart. Charles is well aware of" the importance of keeping the Commonwealth together, he noted of the new King Charles III.

"I think he’s going to be assisted ably by his wife Camilla, son William and [daughter-in-law] Kate.

