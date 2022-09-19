×
Tags: queen elizabeth | europe | ric grenell | angela merkel | brexit

Grenell Hails Queen Elizabeth for Strengthening, Uniting Europe

ric grenell speaks into a microphone
Ric Grenell (Getty Images)

Monday, 19 September 2022 09:17 AM EDT

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Monday heaped praise on Queen Elizabeth II for her steady and quiet diplomacy that united Europe.

In an interview on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America," Grenell, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2018-2020, said the Queen's influence was more powerful than that of former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

"There's no question" the Queen had "a lot on her plate" after Brexit, Grenell said.

"Brexit happened because the Germans weren't able to get themselves together," he asserted, adding that European Union "became smaller under Merkel."

"Under the Queen," Grenell said, there was "an amazing unity of Europe."

Grenell's remarks came as the Queen's funeral was broadcast live by Newsmax. She died Sept. 8.

"There were very few moments she made things worse," Grenell said of the Queen, who served for 70 years, the longest of any British monarch.

Grenell also praised the Queen for having "become America's great partner."

"We saw her at the [United Nations] during the 9/11 events," Grenell recalled, saying it was a time the British immediately became "America's partner."

"It was chilling to see the American anthem played at the palace," he recounted. "Just chilling."

